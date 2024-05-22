Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,417,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 120.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 198,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after acquiring an additional 108,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,261,000 after acquiring an additional 65,872 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,855,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $12,207,000.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $826,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABG. Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of ABG stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.78. 37,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.31. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.40 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($0.55). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.66 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

