Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,830 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 15.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BDC stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.60. 73,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.19. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.54 and a 52-week high of $99.13.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

