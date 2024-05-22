Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,137 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.16.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $125.16. 1,570,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,919. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $106.69 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

