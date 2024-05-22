Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,650 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 342,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 514.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Terex by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 66,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Terex by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 79,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,001,489.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,653,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $3,549,776.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,698.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,001,489.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,653,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,229 shares of company stock worth $9,080,064 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.56. The stock had a trading volume of 113,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,514. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

