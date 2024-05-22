Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,735,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOS. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.36.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

