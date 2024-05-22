Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 201,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,323. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.03.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $454,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $454,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $195,211.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,088 shares of company stock worth $4,643,697 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.