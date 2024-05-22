Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,356 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 19.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $248,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FFBC traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $23.10. 51,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

