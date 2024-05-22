Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 478.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 460.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 19,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROP stock traded up $7.35 on Wednesday, reaching $548.75. The company had a trading volume of 105,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $537.18 and its 200 day moving average is $538.03. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.06 and a 1 year high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

