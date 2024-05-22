Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $84.26. 48,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,922. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.94.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COOP. Wedbush raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,212,912.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,790,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,212,912.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,110. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

