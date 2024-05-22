Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,689 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at about $577,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 49.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEO stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 532,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,754. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

