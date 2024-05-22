Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stock Position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 250.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,369 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.07% of DNOW worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DNOW. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of DNOW by 25.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in DNOW by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in DNOW during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of DNOW by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of DNOW by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DNOW alerts:

DNOW Stock Performance

Shares of DNOW stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,755. DNOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.15 million. DNOW had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DNOW shares. StockNews.com downgraded DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on DNOW from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNOW

DNOW Company Profile

(Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.