Aigen Investment Management LP Has $862,000 Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Bentley Systems stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,671. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at $849,283,576.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 284,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,148,243. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

