Aigen Investment Management LP Has $964,000 Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,046 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in UGI were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in UGI by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 82.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UGI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.56. 212,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,358. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $29.76.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -365.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

