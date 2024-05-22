Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $726,000 in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,462 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 30.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 121,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWXT. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.28. 73,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,945. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.30. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $107.18. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

See Also

