Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $794,000 in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 57,166.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 120,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 120,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,557,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,636,000 after acquiring an additional 116,267 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 70,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 103,134 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MODG. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

MODG traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.82. 372,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,988. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $20.75.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,297.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,665,297.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

