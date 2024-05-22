Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Workiva by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Workiva by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Workiva by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WK traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.21. 38,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,871. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.67. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.63 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.44 million. Research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

