Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 33,635 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 236.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in TELUS were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 80.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TU. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.72.

TELUS Stock Performance

NYSE TU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 284.62%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

