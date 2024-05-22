Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 36,059 World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of World Kinect as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get World Kinect alerts:

World Kinect Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WKC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.97. 112,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.35. World Kinect Co. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. World Kinect’s payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

Insider Activity at World Kinect

In other World Kinect news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $487,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,888.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $487,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,888.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $263,229.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,988.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WKC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on World Kinect in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WKC

World Kinect Company Profile

(Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.