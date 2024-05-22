Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,161 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 229.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 25.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 107.0% during the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,851. The firm has a market cap of $603.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

