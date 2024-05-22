Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 33,948 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,948 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Doximity were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 99,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 37,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at $35,995,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $68,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,222.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $68,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,222.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $171,250 in the last three months. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Doximity stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 702,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,938. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.18. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $36.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

