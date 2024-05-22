Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 627 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 459.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total transaction of $2,441,295.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,989.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,454 shares of company stock valued at $58,595,955. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,517,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,322. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $281.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

