Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 84 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,039,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 756.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,046,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 189,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3,091.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,176,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,779.01. 27,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,643.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,525.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,181.71 and a 1 year high of $1,810.03.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total value of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,955.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $6,209,022. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCNCA has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,829.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

