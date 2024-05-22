Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,822 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4,924.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

Extreme Networks stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.46. 279,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,867. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -163.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $211.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.80 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 37.36%. Research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Extreme Networks

About Extreme Networks

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.