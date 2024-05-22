Aion Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $48.23 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00087067 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00030492 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00012230 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,258.52 or 0.67389016 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.