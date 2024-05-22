Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Air T Trading Down 0.3 %

Air T stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. 2,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416. Air T has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $23.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

