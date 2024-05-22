Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.
Air T Trading Down 0.3 %
Air T stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. 2,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416. Air T has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $23.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42.
Air T Company Profile
