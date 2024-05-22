Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,579 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 11,760 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,441,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.64. The stock had a trading volume of 457,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,464. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.31 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.49. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,208.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,243 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,153 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKAM. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

