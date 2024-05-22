Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Stock Position Increased by Fidelity National Financial Inc.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Alight comprises about 3.4% of Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fidelity National Financial Inc. owned 4.03% of Alight worth $190,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alight by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 86.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 13.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight Price Performance

NYSE:ALIT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,779,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820,655. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $234,167.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,963,694 shares in the company, valued at $26,525,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $4,204,310.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,198,199 shares in the company, valued at $80,424,332.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $234,167.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,963,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,525,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 543,029 shares of company stock worth $12,385,217. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alight Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

