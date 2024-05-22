Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $7.08 Per Share

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Allegion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $7.08 for the year. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $123.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.51 and its 200-day moving average is $122.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31. Allegion has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Allegion’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Allegion by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $584,157,000 after buying an additional 825,048 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Allegion by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,306,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,432,000 after buying an additional 90,951 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,218,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $335,411,000 after buying an additional 119,954 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,122,000 after buying an additional 470,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Allegion by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $152,922,000 after buying an additional 153,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

