Alliance Global Partners Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for 23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LAB)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2024

23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LABFree Report) – Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for 23448 (LAB.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for 23448 (LAB.TO)’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LABGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$9.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.67 million.

23448 (LAB.TO) Stock Performance

About 23448 (LAB.TO)

(Get Free Report)

Fluidigm focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, it develops, manufactures, and markets multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for 23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LAB)

Receive News & Ratings for 23448 (LAB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23448 (LAB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.