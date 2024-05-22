Alpha Family Trust Acquires New Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 166,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 149,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.77. 5,606,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,416,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

