Alpha Family Trust Buys 180 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alpha Family Trust increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Danaher by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Danaher by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,540 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,481 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Raymond James lifted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.31.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.19. 2,527,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

