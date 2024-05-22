Alpha Family Trust Buys New Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 176,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,821,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,827,799. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $34.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 55.48%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.