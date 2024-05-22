Alpha Family Trust Has $2.96 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alpha Family Trust increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.0% of Alpha Family Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after buying an additional 1,228,755 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $560,563,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,338,203,000 after buying an additional 573,826 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $6.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,392.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,315.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,194.30. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $676.06 and a 1-year high of $1,445.40. The firm has a market cap of $645.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

