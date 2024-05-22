Alpha Family Trust Invests $225,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Exelon Stock Down 1.6 %

EXC stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.90. 6,247,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,617,595. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average is $36.90. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

