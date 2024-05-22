Alpha Family Trust Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.53.
In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
GD stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $298.01. 881,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,640. The firm has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $301.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.73 and a 200-day moving average of $268.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
