Alpha Family Trust Purchases Shares of 2,475 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,475 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4,687.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 55,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 54,139 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 8.9% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,085,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $103,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE NKE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.50. 7,598,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,256,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average is $102.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

