Alpha Family Trust Sells 1,035 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alpha Family Trust decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,195,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 395,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 207,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.81. 4,430,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,694,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.70. The company has a market cap of $396.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $168.54.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,185 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,503. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

