Alpha Family Trust Takes $222,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in PACCAR by 4.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.33. 3,209,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,778. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.76. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $68.40 and a one year high of $125.50.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCAR shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

