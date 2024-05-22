Alpha Family Trust Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,305 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded down $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.09. 2,287,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,318. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $244.41.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

