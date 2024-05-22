Alpha Family Trust Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alpha Family Trust cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 20.0% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $147,747,000 after acquiring an additional 106,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,082,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,608,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $204.84.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,958 shares of company stock worth $12,039,527. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.