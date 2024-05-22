Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Cardano Asset Management N.V.

Cardano Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,111,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,395 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 5.9% of Cardano Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cardano Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $149,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 76,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 470,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

GOOG stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.54. 14,680,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,156,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,435 shares of company stock worth $34,398,287 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

