Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.67% of Alphatec worth $13,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATEC. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 23.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Price Performance

ATEC stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 479,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,217. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,767.81% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. The business had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 41,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $625,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,188,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,886,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 41,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $625,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,188,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,886,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 121,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $1,617,293.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 430,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,224 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

