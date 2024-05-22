Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.03.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABEV. Barclays dropped their target price on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ambev by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Ambev by 37.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,393,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

