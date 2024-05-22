AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 12,019,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 33,198,328 shares.The stock last traded at $4.40 and had previously closed at $4.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMC. B. Riley reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 817.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

