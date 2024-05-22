Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.08)-($0.04) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of ~+10% yr/yr, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.02 million. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.400 EPS.

Amer Sports Stock Down 7.9 %

Amer Sports stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.02.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amer Sports will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

