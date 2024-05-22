Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.08)-($0.04) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of ~+10% yr/yr, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.02 million. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.400 EPS.
Amer Sports Stock Down 7.9 %
Amer Sports stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.02.
Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amer Sports will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Amer Sports Company Profile
Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.
