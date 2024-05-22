Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of +Mid-teens %, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.400 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Amer Sports from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AS

Amer Sports Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03. Amer Sports has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.