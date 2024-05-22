American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. American Resources had a negative net margin of 66.89% and a negative return on equity of 135.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.
American Resources Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:AREC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 83,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,261. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $101.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.41. American Resources has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66.
American Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Resources
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.