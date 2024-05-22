American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. American Resources had a negative net margin of 66.89% and a negative return on equity of 135.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

American Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AREC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 83,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,261. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $101.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.41. American Resources has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

