American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 135.75% and a negative net margin of 66.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

American Resources Price Performance

AREC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 72,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,166. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $100.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.41. American Resources has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.16.

Get American Resources alerts:

About American Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.