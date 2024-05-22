American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American Resources (NASDAQ:ARECGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 135.75% and a negative net margin of 66.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

AREC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 72,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,166. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $100.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.41. American Resources has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.16.

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

