American Woodmark (AMWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.53. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Woodmark to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMWD stock opened at $93.69 on Wednesday. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $53.80 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.73.

Several research firms have commented on AMWD. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

