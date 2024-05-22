American Woodmark (AMWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.53. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Woodmark to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
American Woodmark Price Performance
AMWD stock opened at $93.69 on Wednesday. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $53.80 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Woodmark
American Woodmark Company Profile
American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Woodmark
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.