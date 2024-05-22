Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) Insider Elizabeth (Betsy) Donaghey Purchases 500 Shares

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth (Betsy) Donaghey bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$35.52 ($23.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,760.00 ($11,840.00).

Ampol Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93.

Get Ampol alerts:

Ampol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.